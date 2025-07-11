News

Nelson Mandela Bay councillors cry foul over Springboks ticket turmoil

Premium
By Andisa Bonani - 12 July 2025

Tensions flared again among Nelson Mandela Bay councillors, this time over complimentary tickets for the Springboks versus Italy Test match, with some accusing mayor Babalwa Lobishe and sports political head Sinebhongo Kwatsha of going offside by hoarding the freebies, leaving them on the sidelines...

This article is reserved for Daily Dispatch subscribers.

Get access to ALL Daily Dispatch content from only R49.00 per month.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Already registered on The Herald, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending Now

Latest Videos

Greece suspends asylum claims for migrants arriving by sea from North Africa, ...
Chris Brown arrives at court in London over an alleged assault in a nightclub