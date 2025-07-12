Thriving Matatiele family farm hailed as beacon of hope
When Kholiswa Rhadebe and her husband took over the running of a farm on the outskirts of Matatiele in 1980, they had no idea how difficult it would be to make an enduring mark in the agriculture sector...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for Daily Dispatch subscribers.
Get access to ALL Daily Dispatch content from only R49.00 per month.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on The Herald, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.