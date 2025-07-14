Gauteng police are investigating a case of attempted murder and malicious damage to property after a driver who was supposed to collect acting provincial commissioner Maj-Gen Fred Kekana was allegedly attacked by unknown suspects in Westonaria.
Kekana said on Monday the driver noticed a suspicious BMW following him and came under attack as he was about to park the vehicle.
“The passenger in that BMW smashed the window with an iron rod, not knowing that the windows are protected. The driver had to defend himself, and the thugs dropped the firearm and ran away.
“That’s what happened. It’s under investigation,” he said.
Acting Gauteng police commissioner's driver survives 'attempted hijacking'
Image: 123RF
Policeman repels would-be hijackers driving a BMW who tried to hold him up with toy gun
Gauteng police spokesperson Col Dimakatso Nevhuhulwi earlier said police are investigating a case of attempted hijacking and malicious damage to property after a constable was attacked by unknown suspects on Monday morning.
She said it is reported the constable was driving a state vehicle around Westonaria when a blue BMW vehicle stopped next to him and smashed the driver's window with an unknown object.
“The constable swiftly reacted and fired shots, prompting the suspects to speed off, leaving a firearm behind, which was later discovered to be a toy gun. No injuries were reported and the police are on the lookout for the suspects,” she said.
TimesLIVE
