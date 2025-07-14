Border CD rugby players accused of theft
Probe launched after claims that items were stolen from EP players’ rooms at U18 Academy Week
Allegations of theft made against the Border Country Districts team on Saturday, the final day of the U18 Academy Week tournament at Hoërskool Middelburg in Mpumalanga, will be investigated, the SA Rugby Schools’ Association said on Sunday...
