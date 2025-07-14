Kriel, who trained under Nathan, is based in Las Vegas, where he relocated to pursue his boxing career, leading to him winning the IBF mini-flyweight title and falling short in a junior-flyweight title challenge when he was stopped by Felix Alvarado in 2021.
Kriel assisted Nathan when Nathan’s retired boxer, Hekkie Budler, beat Elwin Soto in Mexico in an IBF eliminator in 2022.
Strydom has been working with Nathan since 2022 and assisted him when Cafu won the WBO title by beating Kosei Tanaka in Japan in October.
Strydom will join the team with Nathan’s Australian ally, Mike Altamara.
However, the absence of Pailman, whose sterling work with cuts rates among the best, remains a big concern.
Nathan said he was still pondering the situation, not ruling himself out of handling the job if it came to a push.
“I will do cuts if needed and I am honestly not concerned as I have been doing cuts since I was 12 years old,” he said.
“Or we will hire a cut man for the contest.”
The team wrapped up preparations at the DLX gymnasium in Las Vegas, where Cafu has been grinding it out, engaging in sparring sessions.
“I have pushed him as hard as I can, and honestly I could not push him any harder,” Nathan said.
The team will fly out to Dallas on Monday in a busy schedule which will include fight promotion activities such as media briefings and public workouts.
Rodriguez has already announced a fight against Argentinian Fernando Martinez for the undisputed world title in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, on November 22.
Reacting to the announcement, which has been slammed as disrespectful to Cafu. Nathan said: “I couldn’t care less.
“We are here to do the job, and that is what we intend to do.”
Cafu and Rodriguez are unbeaten, with the American having fought 22 times to the Duncan Village fighter’s 14 bouts.
Daily Dispatch
Cafu camp ready for big US bout despite visa woes
We are here to do the job, manager Nathan says before unification clash against Rodriguez
Image: SUPPLIED
Phumelela Cafu’s camp played down the chance of visa woes among its members affecting his crucial world title unification clash against Jesse “Bam” Rodriguez in the US on Saturday.
The Duncan Village star will risk his WBO junior-bantamweight title against Rodriguez’s WBC and Ring belts at the Ford Centre at the Star in Frisco, Texas, in a major unification fight involving an SA boxer in a while.
Cafu and manager-trainer Colin Nathan flew out to Las Vegas last weekend to wrap up the preparations after securing their visas on time.
However, some members of the team, including revered cut man Bernie Pailman and promoter Larry Wainstein, could not obtain their visas in time to join them in the US.
Nathan said the members, including Hayden Jones, would not be able to fly to the US after securing visa interviews only in August, which would be way after the fight.
“I spoke to Larry and told him we could not wait any longer as we had anticipated this might happen,” he said.
“We initially tried to get their interviews expedited, but were declined, so we had a contingency plan in place.”
Nathan said they had decided to fly rising trainer Shannon Strydom to join the camp as he had a valid visa and also rope in former world champion Deejay Kriel to assist.
Cafu in high spirits despite being rescued by Las Vegas police
Kriel, who trained under Nathan, is based in Las Vegas, where he relocated to pursue his boxing career, leading to him winning the IBF mini-flyweight title and falling short in a junior-flyweight title challenge when he was stopped by Felix Alvarado in 2021.
Kriel assisted Nathan when Nathan’s retired boxer, Hekkie Budler, beat Elwin Soto in Mexico in an IBF eliminator in 2022.
Strydom has been working with Nathan since 2022 and assisted him when Cafu won the WBO title by beating Kosei Tanaka in Japan in October.
Strydom will join the team with Nathan’s Australian ally, Mike Altamara.
However, the absence of Pailman, whose sterling work with cuts rates among the best, remains a big concern.
Nathan said he was still pondering the situation, not ruling himself out of handling the job if it came to a push.
“I will do cuts if needed and I am honestly not concerned as I have been doing cuts since I was 12 years old,” he said.
“Or we will hire a cut man for the contest.”
The team wrapped up preparations at the DLX gymnasium in Las Vegas, where Cafu has been grinding it out, engaging in sparring sessions.
“I have pushed him as hard as I can, and honestly I could not push him any harder,” Nathan said.
The team will fly out to Dallas on Monday in a busy schedule which will include fight promotion activities such as media briefings and public workouts.
Rodriguez has already announced a fight against Argentinian Fernando Martinez for the undisputed world title in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, on November 22.
Reacting to the announcement, which has been slammed as disrespectful to Cafu. Nathan said: “I couldn’t care less.
“We are here to do the job, and that is what we intend to do.”
Cafu and Rodriguez are unbeaten, with the American having fought 22 times to the Duncan Village fighter’s 14 bouts.
Daily Dispatch
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending Now
Latest Videos