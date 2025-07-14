News

Chippa to launch college and sports academy in East London

Institution aiming to blend academic learning and athletic training set to open in 2026

Premium
By SIVENATTHI GOSA - 14 July 2025

Entrepreneur and Chippa United FC owner Siviwe “Chippa” Mpengesi has announced the upcoming launch of the Chippa College and Sports Academy, set to open in early 2026 at the Buffalo City Stadium...

This article is reserved for Daily Dispatch subscribers.

Get access to ALL Daily Dispatch content from only R49.00 per month.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Already registered on The Herald, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending Now

Latest Videos

President Ramaphosa addresses the nation on Mkhwanazi's allegations
Greece suspends asylum claims for migrants arriving by sea from North Africa, ...