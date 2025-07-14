Chippa to launch college and sports academy in East London
Institution aiming to blend academic learning and athletic training set to open in 2026
Entrepreneur and Chippa United FC owner Siviwe “Chippa” Mpengesi has announced the upcoming launch of the Chippa College and Sports Academy, set to open in early 2026 at the Buffalo City Stadium...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for Daily Dispatch subscribers.
Get access to ALL Daily Dispatch content from only R49.00 per month.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on The Herald, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.