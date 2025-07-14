The driver of a minibus taxi who allegedly threatened a traffic officer with a firearm was traced and taken into custody in Cape Town within four hours of the weekend incident in Hout Bay.
“While doing enforcement operations within Hout Bay, the driver of a minibus taxi threatened a traffic officer with a firearm and fled the scene on Sunday,” said safety and security MMC JP Smith.
“The officer immediately went in pursuit, but the suspect went into hiding.”
The city’s safety and security investigative unit was dispatched to the area and strategic points were monitored.
“Within four hours, the vehicle was located and the suspect taken into custody together with the firearm,” said Smith.
It was not immediately clear if the firearm was real or an imitation weapon.
Last week the provincial chairperson of the South African National Taxi Council apologised on behalf of the industry for a “barbaric” road-rage incident in which a minibus taxi driver allegedly stabbed a motorist in Cape Town.
Long arm of the law nabs taxi driver who ‘pointed gun’ at traffic officer
