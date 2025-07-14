POLL | Do you have faith in the commission of inquiry to investigate Mkhwanazi's allegations?

Opposition parties have criticised President Cyril Ramaphosa's decision to establish a commission of inquiry to look into allegations made by KwaZulu-Natal police commissioner Lt-Gen Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi against senior law enforcement officials, including police minister Senzo Mchunu.
On Sunday, Ramaphosa announced he was placing Mchunu on special leave while the commission of inquiry, chaired by acting deputy chief justice Mbuyiseli Madlanga, investigated the alleged political interference in police operations.
Opposition parties, including ActionSA, the DA and the Good party, argued that previous inquiries yielded little results. Meanwhile Rise Mzansi welcomed the move.
Good party secretary-general Brett Herron said the appointment of a commission, while well-intentioned, is too slow, too cumbersome and too costly.
“We have walked this road before, most notably with the Zondo commission, and we have seen that a commission of inquiry cannot replace a criminal investigation. The Zondo commission produced volumes of prima facie evidence, which the investigating authorities were then required to investigate before any decision to prosecute could be made,” he said.
There have been at least two notable commissions of inquiry since Ramaphosa took office in 2018 — the commission of inquiry into allegations of state capture and the commission of inquiry into the delay in the investigation and prosecution of TRC cases.
Some parties believe commissions are too costly and take too long to produce results, others have welcomed Ramaphosa's decision
