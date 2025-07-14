The White House did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment. Reuters couldn't immediately verify the report.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has asked for more defensive capabilities to fend off a daily barrage of missile and drone attacks from Russia.
“We will send them Patriots, which they desperately need, because Putin surprised a lot of people. He talks nice and bombs everybody in the evening. But there's a bit of a problem there. I don't like it,” Trump told reporters at joint base Andrews outside Washington.
“We basically are going to send them pieces of very sophisticated military equipment. They are going to pay us 100% for that, and that's the way we want it,” Trump said.
He plans to meet Nato secretary-general Mark Rutte to discuss Ukraine and other issues this week.
Reuters
Trump says US will send Patriot missiles to Ukraine
The US president is growing tired of Putin resisting his attempts to negotiate a ceasefire between Ukraine and Russia
Image: Anna Moneymaker/ Getty Images
US President Donald Trump said on Sunday he will send Patriot air defence missiles to Ukraine, saying they are necessary to defend the country because Russian President Vladimir Putin “talks nice but then he bombs everybody in the evening”.
Trump did not give the number of Patriots he plans to send to Ukraine, but he said the US would be reimbursed for their cost by the EU.
The US president has grown increasingly disenchanted with Putin because he has resisted Trump's attempts to negotiate a ceasefire between Ukraine and Russia.
Trump is expected to announce a new plan to arm Ukraine with offensive weapons in a sharp departure from his earlier stance, US news website Axios reported on Sunday, citing two sources familiar with the matter.
The White House did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment. Reuters couldn't immediately verify the report.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has asked for more defensive capabilities to fend off a daily barrage of missile and drone attacks from Russia.
“We will send them Patriots, which they desperately need, because Putin surprised a lot of people. He talks nice and bombs everybody in the evening. But there's a bit of a problem there. I don't like it,” Trump told reporters at joint base Andrews outside Washington.
“We basically are going to send them pieces of very sophisticated military equipment. They are going to pay us 100% for that, and that's the way we want it,” Trump said.
He plans to meet Nato secretary-general Mark Rutte to discuss Ukraine and other issues this week.
Reuters
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending Now
Latest Videos