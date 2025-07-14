Woman killed in crash, toddler airlifted to East London hospital

A horrific head-on collision has claimed the life of an elderly woman on the N2 near Mooiplaas, outside East London.
The incident occurred on Monday, a day marred by multiple accidents in the Buffalo City Metro.
Eastern Cape transport spokesperson Unathi Binqose said the woman died after the sedan she was travelling in with two young children collided with a truck.
The children, a six-year-old girl and a two-year-old boy, were seriously injured.
The two-year-old was airlifted to an East London hospital for urgent medical attention.
“The elderly woman died on the scene,” Binqose said.
Several other accidents were reported in and around East London and Qonce on Monday.
A bakkie and truck collided in Qonce. According to an initial report, there were no fatalities.
Two separate crashes — on the N2 in Ntabozuko (formerly Berlin) that resulted in a pile-up involving multiple cars and a fire and another incident on the R72 near Kidd’s Beach — were also reported.
Social media reports said the R72 accident occurred close to Christmas Rock, but Binqose was unable to provide more details on the two crashes by the time of publication.
