Gospel fraternity mourns death of renowned pastor Dr SD Gumbi

The gospel and religious community is in mourning after the death of revered pastor Dr Simon “SD” Gumbi, affectionately known for his iconic phrase “U-Amen Usekhona?”
He died on Monday evening after a long illness at the age of 66.
Gumbi rose to prominence in the 1990s with his popular and spirit-filled sermons on Ukhozi FM’s Sunday night show Unkulunkulu Nomuntu Omusha, where he ministered to millions of listeners across South Africa. His powerful voice, unwavering faith and ability to reach people’s hearts earned him a loyal following both on air and in church circles.
Gospel legend Sipho Makhabane expressed his heartbreak over the loss, describing Gumbi as more than just a colleague.
“I'm still coming to terms with his passing and I'm saddened by the news. I've lost a father, a brother and a mentor in the gospel fraternity. I’ll remember uBaba for his full contribution to the gospel industry whether it’s in singing, preaching or prayer. He always made an effort to make someone’s life better. My heartfelt condolences to his family,” Makhabane told TshisaLIVE.
Award-winning gospel singer Rebecca Malope also paid tribute, reflecting on the life and spiritual impact of the late preacher.
“May his soul rest in peace. He has done the Lord’s work and he was trusted by the Lord in his duty. Wherever he is, the angels are embracing him. We could see he was no longer himself. All the pain he endured is no more. It’s a great loss to us, the gospel fraternity at large,” Malope said.
Gospel singer and pastor Jabu Hlongwane shared his own emotional memory of Gumbi, recalling their last meeting at the funeral of fellow gospel icon Zanele Mbokazi.
“I'm still trying to adjust my thinking about this sad news. When I heard of his passing, I thought who’s going to be the father in our space now? He fulfilled his purpose on this earth, which was to spread the gospel. When we saw him for the last time at Zanele’s funeral, it felt like a farewell. He spoke, then sang, and we all sang along with him. It was beautiful. Condolences to his family,” said Hlongwane.
Gospel fraternity mourns death of renowned pastor Dr SD Gumbi
Entertainment reporter
Image: Facebook
