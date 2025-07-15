Residents reject bid to resettle flood victims at Maydene Farm
There is ample land elsewhere, KSD mayor is told during tense meeting
Attempts by King Sabata Dalindyebo municipality mayor Nyaniso Nelani and his council to woo residents of Maydene Farm into allowing the government to resettle nearly 200 flood victims in their neighbourhood, albeit temporarily, fell flat on Monday...
