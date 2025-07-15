News

SA toasts team performance at Youth Games in Namibia

Premium
By MESULI ZIFO - 15 July 2025

Revered boxing trainer Siyabulela Makala has described his charge Ayabonga Meko as the new face of amateur boxing after the 18-year-old won a gold medal at the African Youth Games in Namibia at the weekend...

This article is reserved for Daily Dispatch subscribers.

Get access to ALL Daily Dispatch content from only R49.00 per month.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Already registered on The Herald, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending Now

Latest Videos

Crews respond to fire at Fall River assisted living home
Buyer's Guide Ep98 | Haval H1, Hyundai Tucson, Toyota Yaris, Nissan NP200, ...