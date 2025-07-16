Oscar Mgudlwa, popularly known as Madluphuthu, has died

Bongani “Madluphuthu” Mgudlwa, the actor and comedian who brought laughter to countless homes, has died.
Best known for his iconic role in the cult favourite Madluphuthu film series of the early 2000s. Mgudlwa became a household name for his hilarious, unfiltered takes on township life.
His raw, relatable, humorous storytelling not only made audiences laugh but also captured the daily struggles and spirit of Mzansi’s kasi culture.
It's understood he died on Wednesday morning and within hours, “RIP Madluphuthu” was trending across social media platforms.
His son Asanda took to social media to share the news, saying: “Rest in peace dad. I love you and I will forever love you, Madiba Dlomo.”
In his later years Mgudlwa featured on e.tv's Isitha and also created music, helping young talent in the music industry as a songwriter.
From diehard fans to fellow creatives, tributes poured in to celebrate a man who brought joy during difficult times. “He wasn’t just an actor, he was a symbol of resilience and creativity,” one fan posted. “Madluphuthu made us laugh even when life gave us no reason to.”
Despite working with tight budgets, Mgudlwa’s films became cultural touchstones, proving that authenticity always wins hearts. His legacy lives on in the laughter he gave people and the bold way he held up a mirror to society.
