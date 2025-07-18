Artistic expression meets skills development
Litha Ncokazi’s new gallery to show off artwork but also play educational role
When Litha Ncokazi welcomes visitors to Art Versatile Africa Gallery in East London’s Arcadia, he is not only introducing them to his artwork but to a broader vision rooted in skills development, creative entrepreneurship and post-tertiary career support...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for Daily Dispatch subscribers.
Get access to ALL Daily Dispatch content from only R49.00 per month.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on The Herald, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.