Police said Mkhwanazi also asked the public to stop using his photo during politically aligned marches, especially those against the president.
“Though the provincial commissioner appreciates the support people have showed towards the work of the KZN police, the use of his photograph and name on posters and banners during marches has the potential of sending unintended messages to government, government officials and the international community. The commissioner of KwaZulu-Natal is against crime and criminals, not leaders in government.”
Throughout the week political parties, NGOs, civic organisations, security companies and religious groups were among hundreds who took to the streets as part of the #handsoffMkhwanazi campaign.
At a media briefing on July 6, Mkhwanazi alleged political interference in police investigations. He said a criminal syndicate has infiltrated law enforcement and intelligence and implicated police minister Senzo Mchunu and senior officers.
TimesLIVE
Beware of fake Mkhwanazi profiles and using his face during protest marches, police warn
Image: SAPS
KwaZulu-Natal police have warned social media users about several fake social media accounts which claim to be provincial police commissioner Lt-Gen Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi.
The accounts, which use Mkhwanazi's name and photographs of him, have been created on X (formerly Twitter), TikTok and Facebook.
“They are being used to deceive the public into believing it is the provincial commissioner communicating via such platforms. Though police are contemplating legal steps against those who impersonate the KZN commissioner to advance their personal agendas, the public is informed those profiles are fake and neither KZN police nor the commissioner have endorsed such fake accounts.”
Image: SANDILE NDLOVU
