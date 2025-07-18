More than 200 smash-and-grab incidents have been recorded in 10 months by the metro police CCTV network in Cape Town.
The city listed several smash-and-grab hotspots on Friday, with the corridor between Bonteheuwel and Langa the worst. However, other intersections have seen an increase as enforcement efforts forced criminals to change their modus operandi.
“The metro police CCTV network detected 215 smash-and-grab incidents between July 2024 and May 2025,” said the city.
Based on the statistics, most incidents happened in the late afternoon, early evening and weekends.
Cape Town smash-and-grab hotspots shift as criminals change modus operandi
Image: 123RF/aapsky
More than 200 smash-and-grab incidents have been recorded in 10 months by the metro police CCTV network in Cape Town.
The city listed several smash-and-grab hotspots on Friday, with the corridor between Bonteheuwel and Langa the worst. However, other intersections have seen an increase as enforcement efforts forced criminals to change their modus operandi.
“The metro police CCTV network detected 215 smash-and-grab incidents between July 2024 and May 2025,” said the city.
Based on the statistics, most incidents happened in the late afternoon, early evening and weekends.
Other areas flagged by the city include:
“Most of the areas with the highest number of reports are in close proximity. Furthermore, the trends show these opportunistic criminals strike when people are perhaps less vigilant after a long day at work and stuck in peak-hour traffic, or it is a weekend when they tend to be more relaxed and the odds increase of valuables such as shopping bags on back seats,” said safety and security MMC JP Smith.
“One of our biggest challenges is it is nearly impossible to determine the extent of the problem. The CCTV network only detects incidents within the camera footprint and not all incidents are reported to SAPS.”
Tips to reduce the risk of a smash-and-grab:
TimesLIVE
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending Now
Latest Videos