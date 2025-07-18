News

Earthquake in Chile follows others in Alaska, Philippines and Indonesia

By Abu Sultan, Yazhini MV, Disha Mishra and Gnaneshwar Rajan - 18 July 2025
An earthquake in Chile on Thursday is the latest in a series of quakes this week. Stock photo.
An earthquake in Chile on Thursday is the latest in a series of quakes this week. Stock photo.
Image: 123RF

A magnitude-5.7 earthquake struck Chile on Thursday, the German Research Centre for Geosciences (GFZ) said.

The quake was at a depth of 49km, it said.

It is the latest in a series of quakes in recent days, according to GFZ:

  • Earthquakes of magnitude 6 and 7.1 struck the Alaska Peninsula on Wednesday, at a depth of 10km. The US Tsunami Warning System issued a tsunami warning for portions of Alaska after the earthquake.
  • An earthquake of magnitude 5.8 struck Luzon in the Philippines on Tuesday, at a depth of 10km.
  • An earthquake of magnitude 6.7 struck off the coast of Indonesia's Tanimbar Islands region on Monday, the country's geophysics agency said, at a depth of 98km. The GFZ reported the quake was of 6.8 magnitude

Reuters

subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending Now

Latest Videos

At least 4 dead and 1,300 evacuated after heavy rain in South Korea
Pakistan Flood Disaster 2025 : 178 Dead | Worst Monsoon Since 2022