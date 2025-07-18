A magnitude-5.7 earthquake struck Chile on Thursday, the German Research Centre for Geosciences (GFZ) said.
The quake was at a depth of 49km, it said.
It is the latest in a series of quakes in recent days, according to GFZ:
- Earthquakes of magnitude 6 and 7.1 struck the Alaska Peninsula on Wednesday, at a depth of 10km. The US Tsunami Warning System issued a tsunami warning for portions of Alaska after the earthquake.
- An earthquake of magnitude 5.8 struck Luzon in the Philippines on Tuesday, at a depth of 10km.
- An earthquake of magnitude 6.7 struck off the coast of Indonesia's Tanimbar Islands region on Monday, the country's geophysics agency said, at a depth of 98km. The GFZ reported the quake was of 6.8 magnitude
Reuters
Earthquake in Chile follows others in Alaska, Philippines and Indonesia
Image: 123RF
A magnitude-5.7 earthquake struck Chile on Thursday, the German Research Centre for Geosciences (GFZ) said.
The quake was at a depth of 49km, it said.
It is the latest in a series of quakes in recent days, according to GFZ:
Reuters
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending Now
Latest Videos