Three people, one of them a pedestrian, were killed and 11 others injured in two separate crashes on the N2 between Amalinda and Gonubie in East London on Thursday night.
The first accident occurred at about 10.30pm when a Ford Tourneo, carrying six passengers, collided with a Mitsubishi ASX.
“Both vehicles were travelling from East London towards Qonce when the incident occurred,” Eastern Cape transport department spokesperson Unathi Binqose said.
“One passenger, an adult female, from the Ford died on the scene, while six others sustained injuries.
“In the Mitsubishi, the driver, an adult male, also died on the scene while five others sustained injuries.”
The injured were rushed to hospital for medical attention.
A few hours later, at about 1am, a pedestrian was knocked over and killed by a vehicle heading from East London towards Gonubie.
The pedestrian died on the scene, Binqose said.
Culpable homicide cases have been opened in both instances and investigations are under way.
Three killed, 11 injured in accidents on N2 in East London
