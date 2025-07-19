“Pearl was a quiet force in our newsroom, thoughtful, meticulous and deeply committed to editorial excellence,” Makunga lamented.
Arena Holdings mourns celebrated and seasoned Sowetan executive editor Pearl Sebolao
Image: Thulani Mbele
Sowetan executive editor Pearl Sebolao has died, Arena Holdings MD Nwabisa Makunga confirmed on Saturday.
“It is with sadness that we share the news of the passing of our colleague, Sowetan executive editor Pearl Sebolao,” he said.
The seasoned and much-loved Sebolao previously served as Business Day digital editor where she helped shape content and provide guidance in the newsroom.
“Pearl was a quiet force in our newsroom, thoughtful, meticulous and deeply committed to editorial excellence,” Makunga lamented.
Her career in journalism spanned many years. Though Sebolao worked away from the limelight, her influence was impactful in the newsroom, said Makunga.
“The stories she helped shape and the support she offered to many colleagues over the years will be missed.
“She was a mentor and a steady hand and someone who brought integrity to everything she did.”
Makunga said Sebolao's death would leave a void in the newsroom.
Memorial and funeral details will be released by her family in due course.
