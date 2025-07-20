News

Iran says it has replaced air defences damaged in Israel war

By Reuters - 20 July 2025
A combination picture shows satellite images over Fordow, before and after the US struck the underground nuclear facility, near Qom, Iran, June 2, 2025 (L) and June 22, 2025.
A combination picture shows satellite images over Fordow, before and after the US struck the underground nuclear facility, near Qom, Iran, June 2, 2025 (L) and June 22, 2025.
Image: 2025 Planet Labs PBC via Reuters

Iran has replaced air defences damaged during last month's conflict with Israel, Iran's Defah Press news agency reported on Sunday quoting Mahmoud Mousavi, the regular army's deputy for operations.

During the conflict in June, Israel's air force dominated Iran's airspace and dealt a heavy blow to the country's air defences while Iranian armed forces launched successive barrages of missiles and drones on Israeli territory.

“Some of our air defences were damaged, this is not something we can hide, but our colleagues have used domestic resources and replaced them with pre-arranged systems that were stored in suitable locations to keep the airspace secure,” Mousavi said.

Before the war, Iran had its own domestically-made long-range air defence system Bavar-373 in addition to the Russian-made S-300 system. The report by Defah Press did not mention any import of foreign-made air defence systems to Iran in past weeks.

After limited Israeli strikes against Iranian missile factories last October, Iran later displayed Russian-made air defences in a military exercise to show it recovered from the attack.

Reuters

