A petrol-bomb attack on a bus that left eight passengers seriously injured early on Monday in Cape Town has been condemned as a “senseless and horrific act of violence”.
The bus was attacked in Gugulethu.
“There is no justification for endangering lives and damaging critical transport infrastructure,” said DA Western Cape mobility spokesperson and MPP Prof Nomafrench Mbombo.
Mbombo said the incident was not only criminal in nature but a direct attack on public infrastructure and the safety of residents.
“Violence must never be used as a means to express frustration. I urge all residents to use peaceful, lawful channels to raise their concerns and to work with us to find real, lasting solutions. The safety of commuters must remain our top priority.”
The party acknowledged that commuters may experience legitimate frustrations around transport and service delivery, but cautioned that resorting to violence ultimately put increased pressure on already strained resources.
TimesLIVE
Eight hurt in petrol-bombing of Golden Arrow bus in Cape Town
Image: Golden Arrow Bus Services
A petrol-bomb attack on a bus that left eight passengers seriously injured early on Monday in Cape Town has been condemned as a “senseless and horrific act of violence”.
The bus was attacked in Gugulethu.
“There is no justification for endangering lives and damaging critical transport infrastructure,” said DA Western Cape mobility spokesperson and MPP Prof Nomafrench Mbombo.
Mbombo said the incident was not only criminal in nature but a direct attack on public infrastructure and the safety of residents.
“Violence must never be used as a means to express frustration. I urge all residents to use peaceful, lawful channels to raise their concerns and to work with us to find real, lasting solutions. The safety of commuters must remain our top priority.”
The party acknowledged that commuters may experience legitimate frustrations around transport and service delivery, but cautioned that resorting to violence ultimately put increased pressure on already strained resources.
TimesLIVE
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending Now
Latest Videos