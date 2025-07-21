News

Helping youngsters bridge the information and access gap

Premium
By LIKHONA TSHWATI - 21 July 2025

East London-based gynaecologist Dr Sibongile Mandondo-Kentane is combining her medical career with a growing commitment to youth development through her nonprofit, The Deborah Generation...

This article is reserved for Daily Dispatch subscribers.

Get access to ALL Daily Dispatch content from only R49.00 per month.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Already registered on The Herald, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending Now

Latest Videos

Trump’s Tariff War Threat to BRICS | ‘They’ll Collapse Fast’ | WION Originals
Rugby | Junior Boks Arrival