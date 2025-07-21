East London man, 24, jailed for raping 10-year-old girl

A 24-year-old man has been sentenced to 25 years behind bars for raping a 10-year-old girl in Mzamomhle township near Gonubie, East London.
Lundi Tsiba was found guilty of rape in the East London regional court.
National Prosecuting Authority regional spokesperson Luxolo Tyali said the incident happened in November 2021 when the victim was visiting friends.
“He asked his companions to leave the shack, shut the door, made brief conversation with the child and then proceeded to rape her,” Tyali said.
After the incident, the victim got dressed and went to a nearby house where a traditional ceremony was taking place, where she consumed brandy.
“By the time she arrived home, she was intoxicated,” Tyali said.
“Her mother questioned her about where she had been and she disclosed the incident.”
The matter was reported to the police and the victim was able to identify Tsiba and the scene.
He was arrested the following day.
Tyali said the child had been referred to the Mdantsane Thuthuzela Care Centre, where she was examined by a forensic nurse who confirmed sexual penetration.
“A J88 medical report was submitted as evidence,” Tyali said.
“A clinical psychologist assessed the child and recommended that she give evidence through an intermediary, which the court approved.”
The psychologist’s report also revealed that the child had previously been raped by her uncle when she was only three years old.
At that time, she was allegedly severely assaulted by her mother for reporting the abuse, prompting intervention by social workers.
Tsiba pleaded not guilty, claiming the sexual activity was consensual, but the court rejected his defence.
The prosecution argued that there were no substantial and compelling circumstances to justify deviating from the prescribed minimum sentence of life imprisonment.
The court ultimately imposed a 25-year jail term, citing Tsiba’s youthfulness and potential for rehabilitation.
However, the sentence also reflected the seriousness of the crime and the vulnerability of the victim.
Tsiba’s name has been entered into the National Register for Sex Offenders, and he has been declared unfit to possess a firearm.
Eastern Cape director of public prosecutions Barry Madolo welcomed the sentence, commending the investigating officer, prosecution team and the staff at the Thuthuzela Care Centre for their professional handling of the matter.
