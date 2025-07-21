News

Manhunt launched after Eastern Cape police clerk shot dead

By DISPATCH REPORTER - 21 July 2025
SAPS clerk Bongiwe Ramncwana died in a hail of bullets in Sada Township on Friday.
GUNNED DOWN: SAPS clerk Bongiwe Ramncwana died in a hail of bullets in Sada Township on Friday.
Image: iStock

Police have launched a manhunt after an SA Police Service (SAPS) administrative clerk was gunned down at her home in the Eastern Cape on Friday.

Bongiwe Ramncwana, 48, was shot dead at about 5.30pm in White City, Sada Township, Whittlesea.

According to the police, Ramncwana was attacked as she opened her gate.

She worked at the Whittlesea SAPS.

“She was declared dead on the scene,” police spokesperson Captain Namhla Mdleleni said.

“The suspect, who was driving a white Suzuki, opened fire on the victim. 

“The motive is unknown.”

The police are appealing for assistance in tracking down the shooter.

Anyone with information about the incident is urged to contact investigating officer Veyishile on 083-598-4303 or information can be shared via Crime Stop on 08600-10111.

Daily Dispatch 

Special ops soldiers linked to murder of Hawks officer Mathipa granted bail

The 12 South African National Defence Force members accused of the murder of Hawks officer Lt-Col Frans Mathipa were granted R10,000 bail each on ...
News
1 week ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending Now

Latest Videos

Trump’s Tariff War Threat to BRICS | ‘They’ll Collapse Fast’ | WION Originals
Rugby | Junior Boks Arrival