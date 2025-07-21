Police have launched a manhunt after an SA Police Service (SAPS) administrative clerk was gunned down at her home in the Eastern Cape on Friday.
Bongiwe Ramncwana, 48, was shot dead at about 5.30pm in White City, Sada Township, Whittlesea.
According to the police, Ramncwana was attacked as she opened her gate.
She worked at the Whittlesea SAPS.
“She was declared dead on the scene,” police spokesperson Captain Namhla Mdleleni said.
“The suspect, who was driving a white Suzuki, opened fire on the victim.
“The motive is unknown.”
The police are appealing for assistance in tracking down the shooter.
Anyone with information about the incident is urged to contact investigating officer Veyishile on 083-598-4303 or information can be shared via Crime Stop on 08600-10111.
Daily Dispatch
Manhunt launched after Eastern Cape police clerk shot dead
Image: iStock
Police have launched a manhunt after an SA Police Service (SAPS) administrative clerk was gunned down at her home in the Eastern Cape on Friday.
Bongiwe Ramncwana, 48, was shot dead at about 5.30pm in White City, Sada Township, Whittlesea.
According to the police, Ramncwana was attacked as she opened her gate.
She worked at the Whittlesea SAPS.
“She was declared dead on the scene,” police spokesperson Captain Namhla Mdleleni said.
“The suspect, who was driving a white Suzuki, opened fire on the victim.
“The motive is unknown.”
The police are appealing for assistance in tracking down the shooter.
Anyone with information about the incident is urged to contact investigating officer Veyishile on 083-598-4303 or information can be shared via Crime Stop on 08600-10111.
Daily Dispatch
Special ops soldiers linked to murder of Hawks officer Mathipa granted bail
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending Now
Latest Videos