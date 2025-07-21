‘Pretty Little Baby’ singer dies at 87 just weeks after her viral TikTok comeback

If you’ve been on TikTok and Instagram recently, chances are you’ve heard the catchy tune of Pretty Little Baby soundtracking videos of adorable babies and proud parents.
The song, which was originally released in 1962 by singer Connie Francis, recently found new life on social media platforms, and with it a new generation of fans.
Now the music world is mourning Francis, who died in hospital last week aged 87.
Francis had been updating fans about her health struggles in recent weeks. On June 25 she revealed that she had fractured her pelvis and would need to rely on her wheelchair for longer than anticipated. On July 2, she posted that was in hospital undergoing tests and checks after experiencing extreme pain. She posted her final message on July 4 saying she felt “much better”.
Francis was a trailblazing pop singer known for a string of chart-toppers in the 1950s and ’60s including Stupid Cupid, Who’s Sorry Now and Where the Boys Are. She became the first woman to top the Billboard Hot 100 with Everybody’s Somebody’s Fool and went on to become the first female artist to score three No. 1 singles on the chart.
Over her career, she sold more than 200-million records globally, singing in multiple languages and reaching fans far beyond American borders.
An Austrian fan, Johann Teibenbacher, shared his tribute on Facebook saying: “She was a really big star. Over the years I recognised how versatile she was and how beautifully she sang not only in her ‘mother tongue’ but in any language. I never had the chance to meet her in person, but I’m quite sure she was a dear and very honest person, who will be missed by all her close friends immensely.”
Another fan, Chris Konakcı, echoed the sentiment, saying: “Connie has been ‘with’ me since 1956 when I was just six years old. Through her music she helped me through bad times and encouraged me through good times.”
Social media exposure leads to business opportunities
Francis’ resurgence on TikTok through Pretty Little Baby brought her back into the spotlight. The song went viral, with over 30 million streams and a spot in Spotify’s global and US charts, even reaching the top five on iTunes’ pop songs chart.
The sudden attention inspired her to join TikTok herself, where she posted a heartfelt thank you video.
“I’m flabbergasted and excited,” she said, visibly moved by the love from a new generation of fans.
On Twitter, user Tay Lewinsky wrote: “I just saw her TikTok not too long ago about how this song she sang way back, when going viral was a full circle moment for her and she was proud.”
Many other fans joined in with tributes and heartfelt messages.
