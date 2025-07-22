Mthatha businesses accused of illegally connecting to water system
Other users deprived of supply and financial losses mount, OR Tambo district municipality says
The OR Tambo District Municipality, which has been forced to spend more than R200m since 2003 on fixing damaged infrastructure due to constant vandalism and theft, has accused businesses in Mthatha of leeching off its water supply...
