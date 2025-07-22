Suspect arrested for murder of auditor Mpho Mafole

Gauteng police said detectives from the Provincial Serious and Violent Crime Unit have made a breakthrough in the murder case of Ekurhuleni municipality senior auditor, Mpho Mafole, who was gunned down on June 30.
A 40-year-old suspect was arrested on Sunday. He is expected to appear in the Kempton Park magistrate’s court on Wednesday, police spokesperson Col Dimakatso Nevhuhulwi said.
The team is looking for a second suspect, Hlanganani Agripper Mncwango, after a warrant of arrest was issued for him by the court.
“The police urge Mncwango to hand himself over to the nearest police station or anyone who may have information about his whereabouts to contact the Crime Stop Line at 08600-10111, or anonymously give tip-offs on MySapsApp, which can be downloaded on any smartphone,” Nevhuhulwi said.
Mafole was shot dead while driving on the R23 in Esselen Park.
At his funeral his young children tearfully expressed their grief, saying they were not ready to say goodbye to their father.
Ekurhuleni mayor Nkosindiphile Xhakaza described him as a dedicated and outstanding public servant with integrity, and a dynamic leader and community activist.
Mafole's colleagues said he did his work with integrity, despite the dangers of intimidation and corruption.
