News

WATCH | Sheep farmer aims for sustainable standards

By Reuters - 22 July 2025

Stefan Erasmus has shifted the practices on his sheep farm in a bid to meet sustainable standards. For Erasmus, one of about 8,000 sheep farmers in the country, it’s a step in the right direction in ensuring he maximises production while protecting the environment.

