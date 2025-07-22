Stefan Erasmus has shifted the practices on his sheep farm in a bid to meet sustainable standards. For Erasmus, one of about 8,000 sheep farmers in the country, it’s a step in the right direction in ensuring he maximises production while protecting the environment.
WATCH | Sheep farmer aims for sustainable standards
Stefan Erasmus has shifted the practices on his sheep farm in a bid to meet sustainable standards. For Erasmus, one of about 8,000 sheep farmers in the country, it’s a step in the right direction in ensuring he maximises production while protecting the environment.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending Now
Latest Videos