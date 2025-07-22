South Korea's President Lee Jae Myung declared six districts special disaster zones on Tuesday after days of torrential rains left a trail of destruction in parts of the country.
The wet weather has now subsided, though media reports said heavy rainfall was drenching parts of North Korea.
About 19 people have died and nine were still missing in South Korea on Tuesday morning, while 2,549 people were still displaced, the ministry of the interior and safety said.
About 3,776 facilities, including homes, shops and factories, needed to be cleared of water, debris and earth, the ministry added.
WATCH | South Korea's Lee declares disaster zones after floods
Image: Yonhap via Reuters
Lee's declaration of special disaster zones — including in Gapeyeong on the outskirts of Seoul — gave authorities access to emergency administrative and financial support to aid victims.
He earlier told public officials to “spare no effort” in the search for missing people.
The president's approval rating slipped to 62.2% from 64.6% in a survey conducted last week during the rains, according to pollster Realmeter.
Reuters
