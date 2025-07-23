Bell’s parents, who flew to the Bahamas “to begin the painful process of not only bringing their baby girl home but also seeking justice for the monster who took her life”, and the owners of Far From It issued a joint statement a week ago.
They thanked the global yachting community for honouring Bell on what would have been the biggest 21st birthday celebrations with red velvet cake and her family on July 14.
“On behalf of the Bell family and the FFI team, we are at a loss for words to express our gratitude for the incredible outpouring of love and support shown on July 14. The compassion from the global yachting community has been overwhelming. Paige was a beautiful, bold and fiery spirit — a true firecracker who made sure everyone knew her 21st birthday was coming. For weeks she radiated excitement, planning her big day and insisting July 14 would go off with a bang.
“Captains, that bang — the celebration you all created — far exceeded anything we could have imagined. Your tribute, unity and love honoured Paige in a way she would have adored. There is no doubt she would have been ecstatic to know her yachting family around the world celebrated with her,” they said.
Meanwhile, the man charged with Bell’s murder is expected to make his next court appearance in November.
TimesLIVE
Family to hold memorial service for slain superyacht stewardess Paige Bell
Senior reporter
Image: FACEBOOK
A memorial service to honour the life of Paige Bell, who was murdered on a yacht in the Bahamas earlier this month, will take place in Durban on July 31.
In a social media post, Bell’s heartbroken parents John and Michelle Bell announced the memorial service will take place at the Open Skies Church in Kloof followed by a reception at the Kloof Country Club.
“Please join us in honouring the life and memory of our precious daughter and sister Paigey whose time with us was heartbreakingly brief, yet infinitely beautiful and filled with so much love laughter and joy. Thank you for holding Paigey and our family in your hearts and for walking beside us in this devastating time of sorrow and remembrance of our precious baby girl. We are truly grateful for each act of kindness shown,” they said.
Bell, a former Hillcrest High School pupil, was killed aboard superyacht Far from It, which costs R3.5m a week to charter, on July 3 days before her 21st birthday.
Image: SUPPLIED
According to global superyacht authority Boat International, police arrested a fellow crew member, Mexican engineer Brigido Munoz, 39, who was found with severe injuries to his arms near Bell’s body. She was partially undressed with her throat slashed and defensive wounds on her body. Police are investigating a case of murder and attempted suicide.
The global yachting industry is reeling from Bell’s murder and racing to tighten safety measures.
Last week, Capt Douglas Meire, a prominent voice in the industry, called for a mass online meeting to force change.
“Paige Bell was part of the yachting family and the yachting community and she's gone. She was murdered. I hope that guy rots in jail. As time goes by things go to the wayside. I think we need to jump on this now.”
Meire offered his platform, Yacht Industry News, and sponsors to kick-start the online conversation.
“We can discuss what crew and crew agencies can do to change this. We can get crew agents on. We can get brokers on. We can get captains on. We could all come together as a community and make plans.
“We can make real changes. This is unbelievable. I've been doing this 35 years and I've seen a lot. I've lost a lot of people. Never like this. I've lost a lot of friends, but never like this. We need to do something.”
‘A beautiful soul’: South African Paige Bell murdered on luxury yacht in Bahamas, days before 21st birthday
Bell’s parents, who flew to the Bahamas “to begin the painful process of not only bringing their baby girl home but also seeking justice for the monster who took her life”, and the owners of Far From It issued a joint statement a week ago.
They thanked the global yachting community for honouring Bell on what would have been the biggest 21st birthday celebrations with red velvet cake and her family on July 14.
“On behalf of the Bell family and the FFI team, we are at a loss for words to express our gratitude for the incredible outpouring of love and support shown on July 14. The compassion from the global yachting community has been overwhelming. Paige was a beautiful, bold and fiery spirit — a true firecracker who made sure everyone knew her 21st birthday was coming. For weeks she radiated excitement, planning her big day and insisting July 14 would go off with a bang.
“Captains, that bang — the celebration you all created — far exceeded anything we could have imagined. Your tribute, unity and love honoured Paige in a way she would have adored. There is no doubt she would have been ecstatic to know her yachting family around the world celebrated with her,” they said.
Meanwhile, the man charged with Bell’s murder is expected to make his next court appearance in November.
TimesLIVE
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending Now
Latest Videos