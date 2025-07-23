FlySafair says all flights scheduled for Wednesday are operating as planned despite industrial action by a portion of its pilot workforce led by Solidarity.
The airline said it is operating “a reduced but stable schedule”.
On Tuesday, it operated 95.2% of its reduced schedule on time, with “most of our pilots actively at work”.
As part of its contingency plans, two of about 120 daily flights operated by the airline will be conducted under a passenger protection agreement with SAA.
Flights reduced but stable amid partial pilot strike, FlySafair says
Image: FREDDY MAVUNDA
FlySafair says all flights scheduled for Wednesday are operating as planned despite industrial action by a portion of its pilot workforce led by Solidarity.
The airline said it is operating “a reduced but stable schedule”.
On Tuesday, it operated 95.2% of its reduced schedule on time, with “most of our pilots actively at work”.
As part of its contingency plans, two of about 120 daily flights operated by the airline will be conducted under a passenger protection agreement with SAA.
Inside the Solidarity pilots and FlySafair dispute which led to flight cancellations
“Our focus remains on supporting our customers and restoring full operations as quickly as possible, said Kirby Gordon, FlySafair's chief marketing officer.
“The airline remains committed to resolving the matter constructively and will continue its engagement with Solidarity through the mediation process led by the Commission for Conciliation, Mediation and Arbitration this afternoon.”
TimesLIVE
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending Now
Latest Videos