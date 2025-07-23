President Cyril Ramaphosa has appointed members of the National Youth Development Agency (NYDA) board, set to run for three years starting on August 1.
This is in line with the NYDA Act. The role of the board is to address issues faced by young people in the country.
“The agency functions as a single, unitary structure addressing youth development issues at national, provincial and local government level,” presidency spokesperson Vincent Magwenya said.
Ramaphosa has previously been criticised for delaying the appointment of the NYDA board. The appointments come four months after the portfolio committee on youth, women and persons with disabilities recommended nine people to fill the vacancies, which excluded ANC Youth League members. Of the nine, only seven were selected.
Ramaphosa appoints NYDA board
Journalist
Image: PresidencyZA via X
President Cyril Ramaphosa has appointed members of the National Youth Development Agency (NYDA) board, set to run for three years starting on August 1.
This is in line with the NYDA Act. The role of the board is to address issues faced by young people in the country.
“The agency functions as a single, unitary structure addressing youth development issues at national, provincial and local government level,” presidency spokesperson Vincent Magwenya said.
Ramaphosa has previously been criticised for delaying the appointment of the NYDA board. The appointments come four months after the portfolio committee on youth, women and persons with disabilities recommended nine people to fill the vacancies, which excluded ANC Youth League members. Of the nine, only seven were selected.
Nkabane removed as higher education minister, replaced by Buti Manamela
Sunshine Minenhle Myende was selected as chairperson of the board, and Bonga Siphesihle Makhanya as deputy chairperson. Other board members are:
TimesLIVE
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending Now
Latest Videos