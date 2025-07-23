Sports fields debacle lands municipal boss in hot water
MEC recommends top Kumkani Mhlontlo official be placed on precautionary suspension
An Eastern Cape municipal manager facing a litany of allegations from councillors is on the verge of being suspended after the provincial government made a recommendation to this effect on Monday...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for Daily Dispatch subscribers.
Get access to ALL Daily Dispatch content from only R49.00 per month.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on The Herald, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.