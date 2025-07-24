Eastern Cape transport department bakkie hijacked, stripped of parts

A group of armed men hijacked a bakkie belonging to the Eastern Cape transport department in Askeaton just outside Cofimvaba on Wednesday.
Provincial transport spokesperson Unathi Binqose said the incident happened while the bakkie was being used at a road rehabilitation project on a rural road.
The suspects, who were in a VW Polo, allegedly forcibly stopped the driver and demanded the keys.
They then allegedly drove off with the vehicle, holding the driver hostage before releasing him a short distance away.
“He managed to contact the office and the police to report the incident,” Binqose said.
“The vehicle tracker was immediately activated and hours later the bakkie was found abandoned in a forest near a Cofimvaba village.
“The thugs had already stripped off some of the vehicle’s parts.”
This is the fourth such incident in the province in five weeks, with the Chris Hani district being hit three times.
Binqose expressed concern about the frequency of the incidents, saying they were a major setback to the department’s efforts to address rural road infrastructure challenges in the province.
