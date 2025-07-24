The Johannesburg high court on Thursday convicted Sibusiso Zitha for murdering his girlfriend Thembekile Letlape, affectionately known as the “Pastry Princess”.
Zitha, 41, pleaded guilty to the charge and was found guilty.
The case was postponed to August 28 for compilation of a pre-sentence report after a request by the defence.
Letlape and Zitha had been in a relationship and lived together in Fourways. On May 30 2024 during an argument while Letlape was preparing food in their home, Zitha attacked her in the presence of his 10-year-old daughter, who was watching a movie at the time.
The accused stabbed the victim several times in her face and chest. She succumbed to her wounds at the scene.
“The National Prosecuting Authority [NPA] welcomes the guilty plea and conviction,” NPA spokesperson Phindi Mjonondwane said.
“We are confident that, after hearing all sentencing submissions, the court will impose a punishment befitting the brutality and tragic nature of this crime.”
TimesLIVE
Sibusiso Zitha guilty of murdering 'Pastry Princess' Thembekile Letlape
Image: Kabelo Mokoena
