WATCH | Titanic experience takes visitors on voyage from shipyard to disaster
By Reuters - 24 July 2025
More than a century after the vessel sunk, a Spanish company has turned the Titanic into an immersive experience — allowing visitors to experience its journey from a Belfast shipyard to its maiden voyage disaster.
