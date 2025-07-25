15 people and six companies in UFH fraud case to be prosecuted
After a failed attempt to get a racketeering certificate from the prosecuting authority boss, the 15 people and six companies in the University of Fort Hare (UFH) fraud and corruption will be prosecuted in five separate cases. ..
