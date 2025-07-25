Acsa ramps up security after hand grenades bypass OR Tambo screening

Airports Company South Africa (Acsa) says it is taking decisive action after a serious security breach at OR Tambo International Airport that saw two training hand grenades bypass security screening and arrive in Ethiopia.
The incident came to light after Ethiopian Airlines discovered the devices during baggage screening at Bole International Airport in Addis Ababa.
The passenger had departed from OR Tambo, raising red flags about security lapses at South Africa’s busiest airport.
“Acsa was formally notified of the incident by Ethiopian Airlines, in line with international aviation protocols, after the items were detected during reverse baggage screening upon arrival,” said Acsa in a statement on Thursday.
“In accordance with national regulatory procedures, Acsa reported the matter to the South African Civil Aviation Authority (SACAA).”
The grenades had made it through the hold baggage screening (HBS) area, which Acsa says was being operated by Aviation Co-ordination Services (ACS), a third-party entity controlled by airline associations.
“ACS claims that the responsibility for HBS rests with the airlines. Acsa's position, which is also shared by SACAA, is that Acsa, as the licensed aerodrome operator, is responsible for conducting HBS services on behalf of the state,” Acsa said.
Acsa says it has terminated ACS’s services, citing legal and contractual irregularities.
“ACS has no legal basis or contract to carry out HBS services. Moreover, ACS is operating contrary to public procurement legislation.”
Acsa said the matter has been reported to the Hawks, the Special Investigating Unit and the auditor-general.
It said ACS had accepted responsibility for the breach and taken disciplinary action against the employee involved.
Acsa also revealed that ACS has been operating without a formal contract since it took over HBS services in 1998 under what Acsa termed “questionable circumstances”.
“ACS operates on an evergreen basis with no contract and is not an entity recognised in any civil aviation legislation. Its operations are contrary to the constitution, the Public Finance Management Act, National Key Points Act, the ACSA Act, and the Civil Aviation Act and regulations,” said the airport operator.
Despite Acsa's efforts to take over the HBS service directly and issue a tender for equipment, ACS obtained a court interdict blocking the move pending a judicial review of Acsa's decision.
Acsa has been granted leave to appeal but a date for the hearing is yet to be determined.
In the meantime, Acsa says it has ramped up security measures in partnership with various state and law enforcement agencies, including the State Security Agency, police crime intelligence, Border Management Agency and Ekurhuleni Metro Police.
“These include increased surveillance across critical zones, joint planning and oversight forums and ongoing training to mitigate the risk of recurrence,” the company said.
“Acsa reiterates its unwavering commitment to the safety and security of all passengers and airport users. We continue to work closely with all relevant airlines and authorities to resolve operational risks and safeguard the integrity of South Africa’s national aviation infrastructure,” it said.
TimesLIVE
Acsa ramps up security after hand grenades bypass OR Tambo screening
Journalist
Image: Sinesipho Schrieber
Airports Company South Africa (Acsa) says it is taking decisive action after a serious security breach at OR Tambo International Airport that saw two training hand grenades bypass security screening and arrive in Ethiopia.
The incident came to light after Ethiopian Airlines discovered the devices during baggage screening at Bole International Airport in Addis Ababa.
The passenger had departed from OR Tambo, raising red flags about security lapses at South Africa’s busiest airport.
“Acsa was formally notified of the incident by Ethiopian Airlines, in line with international aviation protocols, after the items were detected during reverse baggage screening upon arrival,” said Acsa in a statement on Thursday.
“In accordance with national regulatory procedures, Acsa reported the matter to the South African Civil Aviation Authority (SACAA).”
The grenades had made it through the hold baggage screening (HBS) area, which Acsa says was being operated by Aviation Co-ordination Services (ACS), a third-party entity controlled by airline associations.
“ACS claims that the responsibility for HBS rests with the airlines. Acsa's position, which is also shared by SACAA, is that Acsa, as the licensed aerodrome operator, is responsible for conducting HBS services on behalf of the state,” Acsa said.
Acsa says it has terminated ACS’s services, citing legal and contractual irregularities.
“ACS has no legal basis or contract to carry out HBS services. Moreover, ACS is operating contrary to public procurement legislation.”
Acsa said the matter has been reported to the Hawks, the Special Investigating Unit and the auditor-general.
It said ACS had accepted responsibility for the breach and taken disciplinary action against the employee involved.
Acsa also revealed that ACS has been operating without a formal contract since it took over HBS services in 1998 under what Acsa termed “questionable circumstances”.
“ACS operates on an evergreen basis with no contract and is not an entity recognised in any civil aviation legislation. Its operations are contrary to the constitution, the Public Finance Management Act, National Key Points Act, the ACSA Act, and the Civil Aviation Act and regulations,” said the airport operator.
Despite Acsa's efforts to take over the HBS service directly and issue a tender for equipment, ACS obtained a court interdict blocking the move pending a judicial review of Acsa's decision.
Acsa has been granted leave to appeal but a date for the hearing is yet to be determined.
In the meantime, Acsa says it has ramped up security measures in partnership with various state and law enforcement agencies, including the State Security Agency, police crime intelligence, Border Management Agency and Ekurhuleni Metro Police.
“These include increased surveillance across critical zones, joint planning and oversight forums and ongoing training to mitigate the risk of recurrence,” the company said.
“Acsa reiterates its unwavering commitment to the safety and security of all passengers and airport users. We continue to work closely with all relevant airlines and authorities to resolve operational risks and safeguard the integrity of South Africa’s national aviation infrastructure,” it said.
TimesLIVE
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending Now
Latest Videos