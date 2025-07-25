Charges dropped against forensic lawyer in UFH fraud trial

About 17 months after forensic lawyer Sarah Burger was hauled to court after being arrested by the task team investigating a spate of violence at the University of Fort Hare (UFH), she is now a free woman and intends to take legal action against the police and the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA).
State prosecutor, advocate Lonwabo Poswa, told magistrate Sadia Jacobs the state was withdrawing the charges against Burger after she successfully made representations to the NPA.
Burger, during the brief proceedings on Friday, broke down in the dock as the state withdrew the charges against her, which include fraud and corruption.
Speaking after the state withdrew the cases against her in the East London commercial crimes court, Burger, who was among 16 suspects accused of having allegedly defrauded the university of R171m, said she felt vindicated.
“I will be issuing a notice to the state that I will be suing them [the police].
“I’m a shadow of my former self, and I need accountability.
“I feel vindicated. I’m sad my colleague [Bradley Conradie, one of the 15 remaining accused] can’t be here, and I just hope we can vindicate him and our businesses.
“We have done nothing wrong. There’s been no evidence against me from the beginning.
“There was not a single charge against me in the charge sheet, and there was no evidence against me in the docket whatsoever.
“I’m glad the state came to their senses, but at the end of the day, there are people who put me in this position and they have to be held to account and they will,” Burger said.
Burger said her business, Horizon Forensics, had been severely affected by her arrest.
“It was embarrassing, and clients looked at us as though we were criminals. Many clients left.
“Horizon Forensics is almost non-existent because of this case.
“The damage has been extreme.
“For 17 months, this was the most unnecessary process. Processes were not followed.
“There was a militarised arrest that took place in our office ... the emotions that well up is that my life, Bradley’s, and our families, have been fundamentally altered.”
NPA spokesperson Luxolo Tyali said the decision to withdraw the charges against Burger was taken after lengthy engagements between the complainant (UFH), the Eastern Cape prosecution team and Burger’s legal representatives.
Daily Dispatch
Charges dropped against forensic lawyer in UFH fraud trial
Daily Dispatch
