Four men were shot dead inside a vehicle in Kwazakhele at about 4.30pm on Thursday.
The incident occurred in Thanduxolo Mbete Street.
Police spokesperson Captain Andre Beetge said while the details were still sketchy, four counts of murder were under investigation.
“New Brighton police were alerted to a shooting incident on Thursday afternoon in Kwazakhele.
“On arrival, police discovered the bodies of the four men seated in a silver Toyota Corolla.”
The victims’ identities were still being established by the time of publication.
Beetge urged anyone with information about the incident to contact Lieutenant-Colonel Sithole on 082-457-2812 or Crime Stop on 08600 10111.
Callers may opt to remain anonymous.
The Herald
Four gunned down in Kwazakhele
Image: 123RF/Paul Fleet
Four men were shot dead inside a vehicle in Kwazakhele at about 4.30pm on Thursday.
The incident occurred in Thanduxolo Mbete Street.
Police spokesperson Captain Andre Beetge said while the details were still sketchy, four counts of murder were under investigation.
“New Brighton police were alerted to a shooting incident on Thursday afternoon in Kwazakhele.
“On arrival, police discovered the bodies of the four men seated in a silver Toyota Corolla.”
The victims’ identities were still being established by the time of publication.
Beetge urged anyone with information about the incident to contact Lieutenant-Colonel Sithole on 082-457-2812 or Crime Stop on 08600 10111.
Callers may opt to remain anonymous.
The Herald
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending Now
Latest Videos