News

Four gunned down in Kwazakhele

By Herald Reporter - 25 July 2025
Four men were shot dead inside a vehicle in Kwazakhele at about 4.30pm on Thursday.
Four men were shot dead inside a vehicle in Kwazakhele at about 4.30pm on Thursday.
Image: 123RF/Paul Fleet

Four men were shot dead inside a vehicle in Kwazakhele at about 4.30pm on Thursday.

The incident occurred in Thanduxolo Mbete Street.

Police spokesperson Captain Andre Beetge said while the details were still sketchy, four counts of murder were under investigation.

“New Brighton police were alerted to a shooting incident on Thursday afternoon in Kwazakhele.

“On arrival, police discovered the bodies of the four men seated in a silver Toyota Corolla.”

The victims’ identities were still being established by the time of publication.

Beetge urged anyone with information about the incident to contact Lieutenant-Colonel Sithole on 082-457-2812 or Crime Stop on 08600 10111.

Callers may opt to remain anonymous.

The Herald

subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending Now

Latest Videos

EFF Media briefing ahead of its 12th anniversary celebrations
Titanic experience takes visitors from shipyard to crash | REUTERS