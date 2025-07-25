Rape victim faces new trial after bogus lawyer exposed
'Attorney' of man sentenced to total of 15 years in prison had no right of appearance in East London court, judge rules
An accused sentenced to 12 years’ imprisonment for rape and three years for kidnapping is to have a new trial after a judge found that the man’s attorney had no right of appearance in the East London regional court...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for Daily Dispatch subscribers.
Get access to ALL Daily Dispatch content from only R49.00 per month.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on The Herald, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.