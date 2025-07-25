News

WATCH LIVE | Colleagues gather to honour the life of Pearl Sebolao

By SowetanLIVE - 25 July 2025

Colleagues, friends and loved ones are gathering on Friday at Arena Holdings, Parktown, Johannesburg, to honour the life of Pearl Sebolao, Sowetan executive editor, who passed away last week.

Known for her unwavering professionalism, kind spirit and infectious warmth, Sebolao left a lasting impact on those who had the privilege of working with her.

The memorial service is a touching tribute, filled with heartfelt stories, shared memories and a deep sense of loss — as well as gratitude for a life that touched so many in the workplace and beyond.

