WATCH | School roof collapse in India’s Rajasthan kills four children, media reports

By Saurabh Sharma and Tanvi Mehta - 25 July 2025
At least four pupils were killed and many more are feared trapped after a roof collapsed at a government primary school in the Jhalawar district of Rajasthan on Friday morning.
Image: Surya Reddy @jsuryareddy via X

At least four children were killed and 17 injured in India's western state of Rajasthan after the roof of a school building collapsed on Friday, local media reported, with dozens feared trapped under the rubble.

A local police officer, who declined to be named, told Reuters the school building was old and the roof might have fallen in after heavy rainfall in the region.

“There were 25 to 30 children in the room when the roof fell after morning prayers,” Rajasthan education minister Madan Dilawar told the AajTak news channel.

Visuals from news channels showed locals gathered around the site of the collapse. Distressed family members could be heard crying as authorities used a crane to remove the debris.

Local media reported 32 pupils had been pulled out safely, but rescue operations were ongoing.

“Instructions have been given to the concerned authorities to ensure proper treatment for the injured children,” Rajasthan chief minister Bhajanlal Sharma said on X.

Some injured children were critical, local police officer Amit Kumar told the PTI news agency, according to the Economic Times newspaper.

Reuters

