Komani schools benefited when the Eastern Cape legislature celebrated Nelson Mandela Day in the area recently.
The legislature, led by the speaker Helen Sauls-August, commemorated Nelson Mandela Day in action with all hands-on deck in two Komani high Schools.
In devoting 67 minutes, MPLs and partners participated in refurbishing the school hostel and hall at Maria Louw High School, refurbishing the kitchen at Nkwanca High School and doing structural repairs to walls at the school with sport equipment for netball and rugby handed over to both schools.
The MPLs also took part in planting a vegetable garden at Maria Louw High School with 100 school shoes, food hampers and uniforms provided working together with all relevant partners.
Public participation, petitions and education portfolio committee chair Mlibo Qoboshiyane motivated students at Maria Louw High School in Komani about the importance of growing food and vegetable gardening as a community.
“Let us get our hands dirty in ensuring healthy and safer communities and doing our best in working the land,” he said.
MPLs, MECs, councillors from both the district and local municipality, Nelson Mandela Museum and provincial government departments, among others, attended the event.
Daily Dispatch
MPLs give back to schools for Mandela Day outreach
Daily Dispatch
