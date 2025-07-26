Qumbu is once again in the spotlight as a stock theft hotspot after the arrest of three suspects.
The suspects, aged between 19 and 25, were nabbed after Qumbu visible police reacted to reports of gunfire in the town’s central business district on Thursday night.
Police spokesperson Capt Welile Matyolo said police intercepted two suspects in a Toyota Hilux double cab GD6 2.8 just before 9pm.
Matyolo said upon searching the vehicle, the police found two unlicensed 9mm pistols with erased serial numbers, eight rounds of live ammunition, a bulletproof vest, a balaclava and a stock removal receipt, raising suspicions of involvement in stock theft.
“Preliminary investigation revealed that the four were on a stock theft operation,” Matyolo said.
“The arrested suspects led police to Bajodini locality where 13 cattle were recovered, having been allegedly stolen in Mpehle administrative area in Sulenkama.”
Police arrest suspects in stock theft syndicate
Image: GARETH WILSON/FILE PHOTO
Eight arrested in breakthrough against stock theft in Qumbu area
A third suspect, 25, was arrested at the scene and was allegedly found in possession of a sheep carcass.
All three suspects are expected to appear in the Qumbu magistrate’s court on Monday.
They are expected to face multiple charges, from unlawful possession of unlicensed firearms and ammunition to possession of suspected livestock.
The latest development follows a police operation on July 16 that uncovered what police believed to be an organised stock theft syndicate in the Qumbu area, a known hotspot for rural crime.
