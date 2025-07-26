State's corruption case against Mabuyakhulu and others in failed jazz festival project back on the table

A bid by the state to appeal against the discharge of ANC heavyweight Mike Mabuyakhulu and others charged with corruption in relation to the failed 2012 R28.5m North Sea Jazz Festival project is back on the table.

The Supreme Court of Appeal (SCA) ordered the decision of KwaZulu-Natal high court judge Mahendra Chetty, dismissing the state’s application for special leave to appeal, be referred to the SCA for reconsideration, and oral argument, including on the merits, if requested by the court.

Mabuyakhulu — the ANC's provincial task team co-ordinator — and 15 others, including former economic development department head Desmond Golding, event organisers Ceaser Mkhize, Mabheleni Ntuli, Basil Ninela and his wife Brenda, Nothando Zungu, Ntokozo Ndlovu and Njabulo Mkhize — faced fraud, money-laundering and corruption charges relating to the festival.

The state alleged the service providers were irregularly paid and the politicians received kickbacks.

In May 2023, Chetty, in an application at the end of the state’s case, effectively acquitted the accused without them having to put up a defence. This, he said, was because there was not a shred of evidence against them.