Triple murder, attempted murder allegedly committed by men posing as cops in Philippi East

Serious and violent crime unit detectives are investigating a triple murder and attempted murder allegedly committed by suspects posing as policemen in the early hours of Saturday in Philippi East.
Cape Town police said two unknown suspects approached a residence in Hankomo Street, Lower Crossroads, identified themselves as police officers and claimed to be looking for something. The suspects then opened fire on the occupants of the house.
“Two men, aged 19 and 20, and a 20-year-old woman, were declared dead at the scene by medical personnel. A fourth victim, a 26-year-old woman, sustained gunshot wounds to her arms and was transported to a medical facility for treatment.”
The armed men then fled.
Anyone with information can contact Crime Stop on 08600 10111 or report information anonymously via the MySAPS mobile application.
Image: 123RF/Charnsit Ramyarupa
