East London woman shot dead on Wild Coast

An East London woman, 55, was gunned down at Shark Point on the Wild Coast on Wednesday.
Cyndi Roberts and her partner, Stephan Boshoff, who was wounded, were attacked by two gunmen, the police said.
According to a Facebook post, the attackers allegedly demanded guns and money from the couple.
Roberts was apparently standing behind the door when she was shot during the attack at Boshoff’s house near Mpande.
The family, devastated by the tragic incident, had not yet responded to requests for comment.
Shocked family members and friends took to social media to mourn Roberts’ death.
“Cyndi Roberts was a dear friend to many, but a sister in a million to me. No words can fill the void of your absence,” Brent Roberts posted on Facebook.
Mike Rule posted: “You will be mourned and missed by countless friends and others. Tough as nails and taking no nonsense, you weren’t always the easiest to work with, but despite our differences, you were always ready with a hug, forgiveness, and love for me.
“My heart is aching right now ... but I’m sure you’ve been welcomed home to your forever resting place. Catch you on the flip side.”
Roberts, from Chintsa outside East London, reportedly spent the last two years living in Hawaii and Canada.
Police spokesperson Brigadier Nobuntu Gantana said police had launched a manhunt for the gunmen after the fatal shooting at Rhebhu Locality, Gingqi administrative area.
A case of murder and attempted murder had been registered.
“At about 7.30pm, SAPS patrol members responded to an alert from the community service centre regarding a shooting at Rhebhu Locality,” Gantana said.
“On arrival, officers discovered a man with gunshot wounds.
“He was unable to communicate and received emergency medical treatment before being transported to hospital.
“Another victim, a 55-year-old woman, had three gunshot wounds to the left side of her upper body.
“She was declared deceased at the scene by forensic pathology services.”
Preliminary findings indicated that two unidentified men armed with a shotgun targeted the victims before fleeing.
Police appealed to anyone with information about the incident to contact Sergeant Sikweza on 084-405-4530 or call the SAPS Crime Stop on 08600 10111 or the MySAPS App. Anonymous tip-offs can also be reported.
The tourism industry has been feeling the brunt of a wave of violent attacks along the Wild Coast in recent years.
Holiday bookings for the Wild Coast over the 2024 festive season plummeted by up to 90% due to crime concerns.
