WSU residence manager linked to another altercation, inquiry hears

By SIKHO NTSHOBANE and ZUBENAM MHLATHI - 27 July 2025
Walter Sisulu students gather and welcome the family of slain student Sisonke Mbolekwa, 24, who was shot dead at the school allegedly by a university official at the Nelson Mandela Drive campus in Mthatha.
CALLS FOR JUSTICE: Walter Sisulu students gather and welcome the family of slain student Sisonke Mbolekwa, 24, who was shot dead at the school allegedly by a university official at the Nelson Mandela Drive campus in Mthatha.
WSU Mthatha campus residence manager Manelisi Mampana, who faces charges of shooting dead a student and wounding two others amid a student protest in April, had been involved in another altercation with a fellow staff member in 2023.

This was revealed to the commission of inquiry probing several shootings involving students at the Nelson Mandela Drive campus in Mthatha including the fatal shooting of third-year student Sisonke Mbolekwa on April 15.

Giving evidence on Friday, WSU facilities manager and acting deputy facilities director Fanisile Zekani, confirmed a WSU staff member was almost shot with a gun after an argument with Mampana.

